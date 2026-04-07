Trident Seafoods sues City of Tacoma for mishandling of firefighting response on fishing vessel

Seattle-based Trident Seafoods has filed a lawsuit alleging that the City of Tacoma in Washington had mishandled the firefighting response on the factory trawler Kodiak Enterprise nearly three years prior.

The fire on Kodiak Enterprise ignited in the dry stores room on April 8, 2023, while the vessel was docked at a Trident facility in Tacoma for a scheduled overhaul.

In the suit, Trident accused the Tacoma Fire Department of gross negligence by implementing firefighting measures contrary to the recommendations of Resolve Marine, which the company had contracted for the incident response.