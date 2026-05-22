Trawler damaged following collision with containership in North Sea

A commercial fishing vessel and a containership collided in the North Sea off the Dutch coast earlier this week, resulting in severe damage to the former as well as one injury.
The incident between locally-registered trawler Stella Polaris and the German-flagged containership Singapore Express occurred at around 03:00 local time on Thursday, May 21.
The containership had just departed Rotterdam and was en route to Hamburg when it collided with the trawler.
Photographs published by Dutch local media show the trawler's wheelhouse being badly damaged, though the vessel has remained afloat.
One crewmember on Stella Polaris suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision. No injuries have been reported among the crew of the containership, which has since continued sailing towards Hamburg.
A tug later towed the trawler to Harlingen for the damage to be assessed as a first step in determining the scope of the necessary repairs.
Local police have begun an investigation into the mishap.