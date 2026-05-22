Trawler damaged following collision with containership in North Sea

A commercial fishing vessel and a containership collided in the North Sea off the Dutch coast earlier this week, resulting in severe damage to the former as well as one injury.

The incident between locally-registered trawler Stella Polaris and the German-flagged containership Singapore Express occurred at around 03:00 local time on Thursday, May 21.

The containership had just departed Rotterdam and was en route to Hamburg when it collided with the trawler.