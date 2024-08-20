Transportation Safety Board of Canada completes probe of 2022 ferry collision with dock

The investigation found safety deficiencies related to passenger safety management, which led the board to issue three recommendations to Transport Canada.

On August 20, 2022, Sam McBride departed Centre Island toward Toronto’s Jack Layton Ferry Terminal with six crew and approximately 910 passengers on board. Earlier that day, the ferry had completed eight crossings, six of which were at full capacity. The ferry was behind schedule, which TSB said is not unusual on a busy summer day.