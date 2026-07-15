Tourist injured after being struck by boat propeller in southwestern Montenegro

A British tourist suffered serious injuries after she was accidentally struck by the propeller of a nearby boat at a popular attraction in southwestern Montenegro on Saturday, July 11.
Reports stated that the tour boat that struck the woman was the same vessel that had dropped her off just moments prior so she could swim at the famed Blue Cave on the Luštica Peninsula.
The boat's captain had reportedly panicked because the strong current and waves were pushing against the boat. He then started the engine while the woman was still in the water near the vessel's stern.
Because of the boat's proximity to the woman at the time, the turning propeller ended up slicing both of her legs.
The woman was quickly evacuated from the area and brought to a nearby marina to be treated by emergency medical personnel. The full extent of injuries remains unknown.
Local police have seized the vessel as part of its investigation into the mishap.
Following the accident, the Montenegrin Ministry of Transport and Maritime Affairs issued new regulations on navigation safety including the imposition of speed limits and other related measures.