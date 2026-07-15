Tourist injured after being struck by boat propeller in southwestern Montenegro

A British tourist suffered serious injuries after she was accidentally struck by the propeller of a nearby boat at a popular attraction in southwestern Montenegro on Saturday, July 11.

Reports stated that the tour boat that struck the woman was the same vessel that had dropped her off just moments prior so she could swim at the famed Blue Cave on the Luštica Peninsula.

The boat's captain had reportedly panicked because the strong current and waves were pushing against the boat. He then started the engine while the woman was still in the water near the vessel's stern.