Tour vessel damaged after accidentally striking pier in San Francisco

A sightseeing vessel suffered damage after it accidentally struck a pier during a docking attempt in San Francisco, California, on Sunday, May 24.

The vessel operated by Alcatraz City Cruises was manoeuvring to dock at the city's Pier 31 when the hull came into contact with the pier on Sunday night (local time).

Some passengers recounted that the vessel's windows shattered while a number of people were knocked off-balance due to the force of the impact, causing panic onboard.