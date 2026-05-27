Tour vessel damaged after accidentally striking pier in San Francisco

A sightseeing vessel suffered damage after it accidentally struck a pier during a docking attempt in San Francisco, California, on Sunday, May 24.
The vessel operated by Alcatraz City Cruises was manoeuvring to dock at the city's Pier 31 when the hull came into contact with the pier on Sunday night (local time).
Some passengers recounted that the vessel's windows shattered while a number of people were knocked off-balance due to the force of the impact, causing panic onboard.
Other passengers said that they remained onboard for another 20 minutes before they were finally allowed by the crew to disembark.
No injuries have been reported, local news outlet ABC7 said.
Alcatraz City Cruises confirmed that the mishap involving the vessel had occurred during docking and that an investigation to identify the probable causes is underway. An assessment is also being conducted to determine whether the vessel suffered any form of damage from the accident other than the shattered windows.
No available news reports have yet identified the name of the vessel involved in Sunday's accident.