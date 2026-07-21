Tour boat sinks off West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia; all on board rescued

A tour boat sank while it was travelling between islands in West Nusa Tenggara province in Indonesia on Thursday, July 16.
The incident occurred at around 19:45 local time on Thursday when the unnamed boat was en route to Komodo Island after having earlier departed Gili Trawangan.
An emergency response official said the boat was struck by high waves while underway and subsequently sank.
The tour boat had a crew of eight plus 37 passengers, many of whom were foreign nationals. All 45 people who were on the boat were eventually puled out of the water and brought on board other waiting vessels by 02:45 the following morning.
The rescued passengers and crew were later transported to Bima Regency in West Nusa Tenggara aboard the ferry Amukti Palapa. No serious injuries have been reported.
The successful search and rescue effort involved the crews of some Good Samaritan boats as well as personnel from numerous agencies including the Bima Port Authority, the Bima Police, the Bima Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency, and the Labuhan Lombok Port Office.