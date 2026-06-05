Tour boat capsizes off Indonesia's Bintan Island; all on board rescued

A boat carrying eight Singaporean tourists capsized just off Bintan Island in western Indonesia's Riau Islands province on Sunday, May 31.

Singapore-based news outlet AsiaOne reported that the passengers, which also included a nine-year-old child and six-month-old infant, were travelling on a scheduled tour of some nearby mangroves when their boat suddenly overturned in Bintan's Lagoi Bay at around 14:00 local time on Sunday.

The capsizing occurred amid strong currents and shortly after the waters off Bintan experienced a sudden heavy downpour.