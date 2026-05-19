Three rescued after boat capsizes off Cagayan, Philippines

The Philippine Coast Guard and some Good Samaritans came to the aid of three individuals after their boat capsized off Cagayan province in the northern Philippines on Saturday, May 16.

The outrigger boat Triple R was transporting a cargo of rice between the Cagayan towns of Gattaran and Sta. Ana when it encountered rough sea conditions. The boat then suffered water ingress, which resulted in its capsizing.

The coast guard received a report about the incident, which prompted the deployment of a fast rescue boat.