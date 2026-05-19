Three rescued after boat capsizes off Cagayan, Philippines

The Philippine Coast Guard and some Good Samaritans came to the aid of three individuals after their boat capsized off Cagayan province in the northern Philippines on Saturday, May 16.
The outrigger boat Triple R was transporting a cargo of rice between the Cagayan towns of Gattaran and Sta. Ana when it encountered rough sea conditions. The boat then suffered water ingress, which resulted in its capsizing.
The coast guard received a report about the incident, which prompted the deployment of a fast rescue boat.
Upon arriving in the area, the coast guard personnel saw the distressed boat being towed to shore by three fishing vessels.
The coast guard boat arrived at San Vicente Port in Sta. Ana with the three rescued crewmembers at around 17:40 local time on Saturday.
The coast guard assessed the rescued boaters and found them to be in good physical condition. They have since been reunited with their respective families.