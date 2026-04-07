Three missing after river boat capsizes in northeastern India

Three people are unaccounted for after a boat capsized in Assam state in northeastern India on Monday, April 6.

Reports said the unnamed vessel overturned due to strong winds as it was transporting passengers between the two banks of the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Morigaon district.

Local police and state disaster response teams deployed to the area immediately afterwards and safely rescued 16 of the 19 people who were on the boat. Witnesses said many of the survivors were able to swim to shore following the capsizing.