Three missing after river boat capsizes in Nigeria's Bauchi state
Authorities in the state of Bauchi in northern Nigeria have reported that three people are unaccounted for after a boat ferrying passengers capsized in the Zindiwa River on Saturday, August 31.
The unnamed vessel was transiting the Zindiwa in the Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi when the incident occurred at around 16:00 local time on Saturday.
Officials said that the boat had 10 people on board when it capsized. Rescuers have so far found only seven survivors.
The search and rescue (SAR) operation has been ongoing since Saturday in an attempt to locate the boat's last three missing passengers. Police in the province have also since launched an investigation into the incident, which eyewitnesses said may have been caused by overloading.
Local media said that boats are temporarily being used for regular transport between communities after recent flooding has made a number of roads in the province impassable for wheeled vehicles.