Three killed in containership fire at Malaysia's Tanjung Pelepas Port

Three people were killed while three others suffered injuries after a fire broke out on board a commercial vessel at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas in Johor state in Malaysia on Friday, November 7.

The Malta-registered, Maersk-chartered container vessel Kyparissia was berthed and unloading cargo at the port's quay 118 when a blaze ignited in one of her holds at around 12:23 local time on Friday.