Three injured after hovercraft capsizes on Russia's Lake Onega

Three people were injured after a sightseeing hovercraft capsized in the Republic of Karelia in northwestern Russia in the late afternoon (local time) of Tuesday, January 6.
The unnamed vessel had three passengers on board and was transiting Lake Onega near the village of Oyatevshchina in Karelia's Medvezhyegorsk district when the incident occurred at around 17:00 local time on Tuesday.
One of the passengers said that the hovercraft accelerated instead of slowing down as it approached the shore, which then caused it to hit an embankment.
The passenger added that the helm operator was sober, thus dispelling fears that intoxication may have contributed to the incident.
A local prosecutor's office confirmed that the helm operator and two passengers are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries they suffered due to the force of the impact. However, no details have been provided on their present condition.
Officials said the incident occurred as the area was experiencing poor visibility caused by the prevailing winter weather.
Transport prosecutors have begun conducting an investigation into the capsizing.