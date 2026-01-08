Three injured after hovercraft capsizes on Russia's Lake Onega

Three people were injured after a sightseeing hovercraft capsized in the Republic of Karelia in northwestern Russia in the late afternoon (local time) of Tuesday, January 6.

The unnamed vessel had three passengers on board and was transiting Lake Onega near the village of Oyatevshchina in Karelia's Medvezhyegorsk district when the incident occurred at around 17:00 local time on Tuesday.

One of the passengers said that the hovercraft accelerated instead of slowing down as it approached the shore, which then caused it to hit an embankment.