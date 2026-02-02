Three injured after fire ignites on ferry in Philippines' Surigao Strait

Three people suffered injuries after a passenger vessel suffered an onboard fire while transiting the Surigao Strait in the southern Philippines on Sunday, February 1.

The Ro-Pax ferry Maria Felisa operated by Montenegro Shipping Lines (MSLI) was underway between the provinces of Southern Leyte and Surigao del Norte when a blaze ignited in her engine room shortly after 13:00 local time on Sunday.

Upon confirming that there was a fire in the engine room, the crew immediately implemented containment procedures to prevent the blaze from spreading to the other onboard areas.