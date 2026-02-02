Three injured after fire ignites on ferry in Philippines' Surigao Strait

Three people suffered injuries after a passenger vessel suffered an onboard fire while transiting the Surigao Strait in the southern Philippines on Sunday, February 1.
The Ro-Pax ferry Maria Felisa operated by Montenegro Shipping Lines (MSLI) was underway between the provinces of Southern Leyte and Surigao del Norte when a blaze ignited in her engine room shortly after 13:00 local time on Sunday.
Upon confirming that there was a fire in the engine room, the crew immediately implemented containment procedures to prevent the blaze from spreading to the other onboard areas.
The crew were able to contain the fire. However, the resulting damage rendered the vessel unable to sail under her own power.
Two Philippine Coast Guard high-speed boats and another MSLI vessel, identified as the Ro-Pax ferry Maria Vanessa, later arrived at the scene to render assistance.
Maria Vanessa took Maria Felisa under tow to the latter's final destination at the Port of Lipata in Surigao del Norte while the two coast guard boats provided escort.
The convoy arrived at the port at around 16:00 and all 92 of the ferry’s passengers were safely disembarked shortly afterwards.
Two crewmembers were later brought to hospital to undergo treatment for first-degree burns. A third crewmember had meanwhile suffered injuries caused by smoke inhalation and was treated on-site by responding medical personnel.
A review of the video footage from one of the CCTV cameras installed in the ferry’s engine room showed that the elevated temperature in the lube oil filter had caused the machinery to overheat, thereby igniting the blaze.