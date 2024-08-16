Three injured after fire ignites on cruise ship in Jeju, South Korea
Three people suffered injuries after a fire broke out on board a cruise ship within hours of its arrival at the Port of Jeju in South Korea on Wednesday, August 14.
The incident on the Chinese-owned Adora Mediterranea occurred shortly after it arrived at Jeju with 3,166 passengers and crew at around at 08:30 on Wednesday. Initial reports stated that the blaze ignited in the starboard side engine room and spread across an area of approximately 50 square metres.
The ship's fire suppression system was automatically activated after the blaze ignited, and the flames were extinguished before these could spread to the other onboard spaces.
Three crewmembers suffered injuries caused by smoke inhalation but have since been treated and are in stable condition. No injuries have meanwhile been reported among the passengers, many of whom had already disembarked when the incident occurred.
The fire did not affect any of the critical systems on the ship and the resulting damage has been limited to the engine room's ceiling and some pipes.
Adora Mediterranea was originally scheduled to call at Fukuoka in Japan later in the day on Wednesday. South Korean authorities gave the ship clearance to depart on Thursday, August 15, though it sailed for its homeport of Tianjin instead.