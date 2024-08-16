Three injured after fire ignites on cruise ship in Jeju, South Korea

The incident on the Chinese-owned Adora Mediterranea occurred shortly after it arrived at Jeju with 3,166 passengers and crew at around at 08:30 on Wednesday. Initial reports stated that the blaze ignited in the starboard side engine room and spread across an area of approximately 50 square metres.

The ship's fire suppression system was automatically activated after the blaze ignited, and the flames were extinguished before these could spread to the other onboard spaces.