Three injured after boat crashes into bridge pillar in British Columbia, Canada

Three people suffered varying degrees of injury after a boat struck the pillar of a rail bridge in the city of Maple Ridge in British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday, June 2.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that the boat carrying four male occupants hit a pillar supporting a bridge on Kanaka Creek shortly after 20:00 local time on Tuesday.
Three of the boat's occupants were transported to hospital. The RCMP said this included one individual with more serious injuries, though the agency believes all injuries are non-life threatening.
RCMP officers have secured the scene and spoke with numerous individuals including the operator of the boat. Police also liaised with several agencies including Transport Canada.
The Maple Ridge RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation. The RCMP said the cause of the crash is still being investigated and all factors are being considered.
Eyewitnesses have reported that the metal-hulled boat suffered significant damage from the crash.