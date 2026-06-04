Three injured after boat crashes into bridge pillar in British Columbia, Canada

Three people suffered varying degrees of injury after a boat struck the pillar of a rail bridge in the city of Maple Ridge in British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday, June 2.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that the boat carrying four male occupants hit a pillar supporting a bridge on Kanaka Creek shortly after 20:00 local time on Tuesday.

Three of the boat's occupants were transported to hospital. The RCMP said this included one individual with more serious injuries, though the agency believes all injuries are non-life threatening.