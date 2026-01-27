Three dead, two injured after tour boat capsizes in Gulf of Oman

Three people were killed while two others were injured after a boat carrying tourists capsized in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, January 27.

Officials said the unnamed boat overturned approximately 2.5 nautical miles off Sultan Qaboos Port in Oman's capital city of Muscat shortly after 09:00 local time on Tuesday.

A passing ship diverted to where the tour boat had capsized so that the crew could render assistance to the distressed occupants. Witnesses said the rescue was carried out as wave heights reached two metres and weather conditions in the area quickly deteriorated.