Three dead following vessel collision off Singapore's Pasir Panjang Terminal

Three people were killed as a result of a collision between two vessels near the Pasir Panjang Terminal in Singapore on Friday, June 12.

The incident occurred at around 09:30 local time when a supply boat collided with a landing craft.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the Singapore Police Coast Guard (PCG), and the Singapore Civil Defence Force's Marine Division immediately deployed vessels to the incident site and commenced search and rescue (SAR) operations.

The PCG has since recovered three bodies from the surrounding waters. The MPA said the bodies are believed to be those of the deceased crewmembers of the sunken supply boat.