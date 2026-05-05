Three dead following rescue attempt on distressed yacht off New South Wales, Australia

Three people are confirmed dead following an attempt to rescue the lone occupant of a distressed sailing yacht off the coast of New South Wales, Australia, on Monday, May 4.
The incident occurred on Monday evening (local time) when a boat operated by volunteer search and rescue (SAR) organisation Marine Rescue NSW flipped onto its side as it was headed to the waters off Ballina in northern New South Wales.
Residents told local media that the area off Ballina was experiencing swells of up to five metres high at the time.
A SAR effort that also included helicopters was subsequently launched despite the fading light and worsening sea conditions.
Tragically, two Marine Rescue NSW personnel who were on board the rescue boat as well as the yacht's lone occupant were later pronounced deceased.
The four other personnel on the rescue boat were able to reach shore following the incident. They were treated by awaiting paramedics and were later transported to hospital.
The individual who had been on the yacht, identified as a male in his 50s, was not wearing a lifejacket at the time his remains were recovered from the area.