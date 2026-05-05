Three dead following rescue attempt on distressed yacht off New South Wales, Australia

Three people are confirmed dead following an attempt to rescue the lone occupant of a distressed sailing yacht off the coast of New South Wales, Australia, on Monday, May 4.

The incident occurred on Monday evening (local time) when a boat operated by volunteer search and rescue (SAR) organisation Marine Rescue NSW flipped onto its side as it was headed to the waters off Ballina in northern New South Wales.

Residents told local media that the area off Ballina was experiencing swells of up to five metres high at the time.