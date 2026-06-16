Three dead after airboat capsizes in central Florida

Three people were killed after an airboat capsized in Highlands County in central Florida on Monday, June 15.
Local authorities said the vessel had seven people on board when it was travelling to the Kissimmee River from the Istokpoga Canal on Monday morning (local time).
The airboat suddenly began taking on water as it entered a stretch of deeper water. The vessel then rolled onto its side and all seven occupants were thrown overboard.
Four people were able to swim to shore while the remaining three were initially reported missing, prompting the immediate deployment of emergency response personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Highland County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), and nearby fire departments.
The bodies of all three missing victims were later recovered, local news outlet FOX 13 quoted the HCSO as saying.
The FWC meanwhile stated that it is leading a probe into the incident and that a full report will be published upon the conclusion of the investigation.