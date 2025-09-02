Tanker, bulk carrier collide off Singapore's Tanah Merah region
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) reports that two commercial vessels collided with each other off Singapore's Tanah Merah region on Monday, September 1.
The incident between the Singapore-registered tanker Marine Dynamo and the Malta-registered bulk carrier Flag Gangos occurred about eight kilometres south of Tanah Merah at approximately 09:25 local time on Monday, according to the tanker's captain.
The MPA has assured that both vessels are stable. However, light oil sheens have been sighted in the vicinity of the tanker.
Marine Dynamo's captain reported that MGO used for vessel's propulsion stored in the service tank above the waterline had spilled as a result of the collision. The MPA said that the MGO is expected to evaporate and break down readily in the environment.
One of the tanker's crew reported minor bruises and sprains and was treated onboard. All crew from both vessels are safe and accounted for, the MPA confirmed.
The MPA has deployed patrol vessels and spill response craft to investigate and provide assistance, including to disperse the oil sheens. Drones have also been deployed to monitor the situation.
The. MPA has issued a navigational broadcast to alert passing vessels but assured that there is no impact to navigational safety.