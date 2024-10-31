Sri Lanka to reopen investigations into 2021 containership fire incident

The government’s reopening of the probe into the incident involving the Singapore-flagged containership X-Press Pearl will be undertaken with the aim of seeking insurance payouts totalling at least US$6.4 billion.

Work is still ongoing to clean up the pollution caused by the incident, which began on May 20, 2021, when a blaze ignited in one of the containers carried by the ship. The firefighting effort lasted six days as flames continued to spread throughout the ship, prompting authorities to order that it be towed to deeper waters.