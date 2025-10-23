Smoke forces evacuation from ferry in New Zealand's Hauraki Gulf

Search and rescue (SAR) volunteers, police and firefighters came to the aid of a passenger ferry after its crew reported an onboard fire while in the Hauraki Gulf in New Zealand in the early afternoon (local time) of Thursday, October 23.
Coastguard New Zealand deployed SAR boats to the area off Waiheke Island in response to a mayday call issued by the crew of the ferry operated by transport company Island Direct.
All 18 passengers and crew were safely evacuated to waiting rescue boats. Another Coastguard New Zealand vessel later towed the stricken ferry to shore.
No injuries have been reported.
Island Direct said that it was later determined that there was no fire on the ferry, and that one of the engines had suffered an issue with its exhaust, causing smoke to spread throughout the vessel.
Island Direct has assured that it still has vessels operating, though its sailings between Auckland and Waiheke for the rest of the day have been cancelled.
The company added that affected passengers have been notified by email and refunded or moved to another ferry.
The New Zealand Police and Fire and Emergency NZ has also deployed vessels and personnel to assist in the evacuation effort.