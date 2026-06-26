Skipper dead, two others missing after fishing vessel sinks off Busan, South Korea

One person is confirmed dead while two others have been reported as missing after a fishing vessel sank off the South Korean city of Busan on Thursday, June 25.

The Korea Coast Guard said the incident occurred shortly after 10:00 local time when the unidentified trawler collided with an LPG tanker some 23 nautical miles southeast of the Port of Daebyeon.

The trawler sank shortly afterwards and all eight of her crew ended up in the water.