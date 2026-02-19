Six rescued from sinking ferry undergoing repairs at Turkish shipyard

Six people were safely evacuated from a passenger ferry that had suffered water ingress and was sinking at a shipyard in the city of Yalova in northwestern Turkey on Wednesday, February 18.

The Guinea-Bissau-registered Sea Star Tilos was at a yard in the Altinova district of Yalova to undergo maintenance and repairs when a storm passed through the area on Wednesday.

The ferry then became flooded and began to sink. However, the six yard workers who were on board at the time were unable to safely disembark onto an adjacent pier, as the vessel kept being rocked about by strong waves caused by the severe weather.