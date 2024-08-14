Six rescued from burning fishing vessel off New Hampshire

The fishing vessel Three Girls, an 81-foot (25-metre) trawler, had four crewmembers, the captain, and an NOAA observer on board.

At 20:56 local time on Sunday, Coast Guard Sector Northern New England command center watchstanders received a mayday call from the trawler stating that it was on fire and the crew were making preparations to abandon ship. The First Coast Guard District command center also received an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon from the vessel.