Six feared dead after charter fishing boat sinks off British Columbia, Canada

Six people are feared to have died after a charter fishing boat capsized and sank off British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday, June 28.

Local authorities said the vessel had 10 people on board and was underway in BC's Georgia Strait some 10 nautical miles off Richmond when it began taking on water in the late morning (local time) of Sunday.

Four of the people who were on the charter boat were safely rescued by a couple in a passing sailing yacht. The couple, who had also issued a mayday call alerting others to the incident, later said that the people they rescued were not wearing lifejackets.

The four survivors, which included three men and one woman, were later brought to hospital. One of the men has since been cleared for discharge.