Ship crew allegedly ignored warnings prior to deadly collision off Jersey in 2022, prosecutors say

Prosecutors in Jersey have alleged that two crewmen on a commercial cargo vessel had ignored warnings in the minutes leading up to a collision that left three people dead nearly three years prior, BBC News reports.

Artur Sevash-Zade and Lewis Carr have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the collision between the trawler L'Ecume II and the Condor Ferries Ro-Ro vessel Commodore Goodwill in St Ouen's Bay off Jersey on the morning (local time) of December 8, 2022.