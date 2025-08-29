Several injured after two boats collide off Kelowna, Canada
Several people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after two boats collided with each other off the city of Kelowna in British Columbia, Canada, on Wednesday, August 27.
The incident occurred shortly after 20:00 local time on Wednesday when the two vessels struck each other on Okanagan Lake just south of Kelowna's Bennett Bridge.
A number of local agencies including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD), and volunteer organisation Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) deployed to the area as part of the response effort.
The RCMP later determined that all the occupants of the two boats are accounted for and that the injured have been handed over to personnel from BC Emergency Health Services. Some of the injured have since been brought to hospital.
RCMP officers have assured that neither impairment nor weather conditions had contributed to the incident.
The KFD and COSAR eventually cleared the area for maritime traffic by removing the two damaged vessels.