Seven injured after two airboats collide in DeSoto County, Florida

Seven people suffered injuries after two commercial airboats collided on a river in DeSoto County in central Florida on Tuesday, January 6.
The incident occurred on the portion of the Peace River just north of the Lettuce Lake Boat Ramp. Agencies that deployed to the area in response included the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, DeSoto County Fire Rescue, and the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.
Five people on one airboat and two people on the other vessel sustained injuries from the collision and were transported to various hospitals. Some of them have since been cleared for discharge and have already returned to their respective homes.
A woman who was a passenger on one of the vessels said that their airboat had been cruising for around 15 minutes during a sightseeing tour of the river when it rounded a bend and struck the other boat.
The US Coast Guard has begun an investigation into the mishap.
A local boat captain who has been operating on the Peace River for years told local CBS News affiliate WINK about the challenges presented by the waterway such as its average depth of four feet (1.2 metres) and the presence of logs, shoals and other obstacles.