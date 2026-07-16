Several hospitalised following chemical spill on containership at Port of Antwerp

A container vessel at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium recently suffered an onboard chemical spill, causing several workers present to become sick and require hospitalisation.

The port said in a press release that the incident occurred on Tuesday, July 14, when a container on board the Liberian-flagged MSC Mia Summer II suffered damage and began leaking hydrofluoric acid, a highly corrosive industrial chemical.

The workers who fell ill were given immediate medical care and were evacuated to various hospitals. Local emergency service agencies then deployed to the area and carried out air quality measurements and implemented measures to bring the situation safely under control.