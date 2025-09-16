Seven rescued after vessel hits barge near Fort Myers

US Coast Guard crews from Station Fort Myers Beach rescued seven boaters on Sunday night after their vessel was involved in a allision with a barge near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. All seven boaters were transferred to emergency medical service personnel in a stable condition.

Watchstanders at Station Fort Myers Beach notified Sector St. Petersburg of the allision between the 36-foot (11-metre) vessel and the barge at around 22:00 on Sunday. In response, Station Fort Myers Beach launched two boat crews to the scene to conduct the rescue.