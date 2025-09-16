Seven rescued after vessel hits barge near Fort Myers

US Coast Guard crews from Station Fort Myers Beach rescued seven boaters on Sunday night after their vessel was involved in a allision with a barge near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. All seven boaters were transferred to emergency medical service personnel in a stable condition.
Watchstanders at Station Fort Myers Beach notified Sector St. Petersburg of the allision between the 36-foot (11-metre) vessel and the barge at around 22:00 on Sunday. In response, Station Fort Myers Beach launched two boat crews to the scene to conduct the rescue.
Following the successful transfer of the seven individuals, a boat crew from the station towed the damaged vessel back to shore.
The Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are now investigating the accident to determine the cause of the allision and to verify the details leading up to the incident.
Cmdr. Fredrick Pugh, a search and rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, commended the crews for their swift response and seamless coordination with local emergency services, which he said ensured that all the boaters involved received timely care.