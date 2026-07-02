Seven dead, two missing after tour boat capsizes in northern Pakistan

Seven people are confirmed dead while another two have been reported as missing after a boat carrying tourists capsized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northern Pakistan on Wednesday, July 1.

The unidentified vessel was transiting Saifullah Lake in the Kalam Valley with nine passengers on board. Authorities said the passengers were all members of the same family.

Local officials immediately deployed search and rescue (SAR) teams to the area upon receiving a distress call. Tragically, the bodies of seven deceased individuals have since been pulled out of the lake, as confirmed by an official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism and Culture Authority.