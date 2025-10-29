Sanctioned Russian tanker runs aground in Suez Canal

A Russian crude oil tanker sanctioned by the US, the UK and the EU suffered engine trouble and subsequently drifted and ran aground in the Suez Canal on Tuesday, October 28.
The Russian-flagged Komander was travelling at the tail end of a 19-ship convoy in the canal's southbound lane when her engine suddenly malfunctioned, causing her to drift and run aground at the kilometre 47 marker at around midday (local time) on Tuesday.
The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) deployed five tugs to the area to refloat the 274-metre tanker and tow her back into the southbound lane.
The SCA said that the refloating was completed within 30 minutes and that normal vessel traffic resumed shortly afterwards.
The 2004-built Komander is a suspected "shadow fleet" tanker, having changed her flag state at least five times within the last three years.
Records show that the ship's owner is based in Hong Kong and that she is being managed by a Russian entity.