Sanctioned Russian tanker runs aground in Suez Canal

A Russian crude oil tanker sanctioned by the US, the UK and the EU suffered engine trouble and subsequently drifted and ran aground in the Suez Canal on Tuesday, October 28.

The Russian-flagged Komander was travelling at the tail end of a 19-ship convoy in the canal's southbound lane when her engine suddenly malfunctioned, causing her to drift and run aground at the kilometre 47 marker at around midday (local time) on Tuesday.