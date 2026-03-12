Safety report shows timeline of Australian cruise ship grounding in Papua New Guinea

A preliminary report recently published by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has outlined the order of events leading up to the grounding of the Australian-flagged cruise ship Coral Adventurer near a remote port on the north-east coast of Papua New Guinea in December 2025.

The ATSB launched a transport safety investigation after the 93-metre ship grounded on the morning (local time) of December 27, 2025, with 80 passengers and 44 crew on board.

The cruise, which had left Cairns 10 days prior, had visited several sites in PNG, with passages between them generally conducted overnight. On the morning of the accident, the ship was towards the end of one such overnight passage, from Lababia to Dregerhafen.