Safety lapses blamed for blasts that killed four in central China ship refit mishap

The incident occurred at around 14:08 local time on March 8 as a refit was being performed on a 40-year-old, 28-metre-long vessel that officials claim had no name, no certificates, and no port of registry.

The report said that four people boarded the vessel in Hunan's Yueyang City on the morning of March 8 to test whether its lube oil pump was operating normally and to undertake welding activities.