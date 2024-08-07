River ferry capsizes after being struck by cargo ship in southern Vietnam

The cargo ship, which has been identified as a Thai-flagged vessel, had earlier departed Cambodia and was sailing along the Vam Nao River when it collided with the ferry at around 14:00 local time on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said the cargo ship sounded its horn repeatedly as it approached the ferry. However, the ferry was unable to manoeuvre out of the path of the oncoming vessel and was struck.

The impact then caused the ferry to tilt to one side, dumping three passengers and some of its vehicle cargo into the river.