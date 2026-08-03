Rescuers search for 28 missing after Madura Island ferry fire

Indonesian rescuers are continuing the search for 28 people still missing on Monday after a ferry caught fire off Indonesia's Madura island, an official said.

The ferry KMP Mutiara Sentosa, carrying 271 passengers, was travelling from Indonesia's second-largest city of Surabaya in East Java province to Makassar city in South Sulawesi before it caught fire on Sunday, authorities had said.

Madura island is located off the northeastern coast of Java.

Arman Asmara Syarifuddin, director of marine and air affairs at East Java police, told Reuters that of the 271 people on board, 28 remain missing, with five confirmed dead and 238 rescued.