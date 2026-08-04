Rescue operation ends with five dead following Indonesian ferry fire

Indonesian rescuers have evacuated 233 of the 238 passengers and crew trapped on a ferry that caught fire off the country's Madura island on Sunday, the search and rescue agency said on Tuesday, with the total death toll at five.

The KMP Mutiara Sentosa 2 was travelling from Indonesia's second-largest city of Surabaya in East Java province to Makassar city in South Sulawesi before it caught fire on Sunday, authorities had said.

Mohammad Syafii, chief of the country's search and rescue agency, told reporters that rescuers determined that the total number of people in the ferry's manifest stood at 238, including both passengers and crew members.