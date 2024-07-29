Reports reveal Royal Canadian Navy patrol ship suffered flooding during RIMPAC exercise

The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) HMCS Max Bernays had been deployed along with two other Royal Canadian Navy vessels as Canada's contribution to the biennial Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC). According to reports, one of the ship's two onboard seawater cooling systems suffered a leak, causing it to take on an estimated 20,000 litres of water while it was off Hawaii on July 12.

Canadian defence officials clarified that the crew were able to quickly identify the leak, which then prompted an immediate return to the nearest port in Pearl Harbor. The ship has since remained pierside in Hawaii, but no estimates have been provided on when repairs will be completed.