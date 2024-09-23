Report reveals inappropriate crane use caused crew injury on UK research vessel
The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its investigation report into a mishap that caused injury on a survey and supply vessel in Portland, England, on August 16, 2022.
On the said date, the second officer of the UK-registered survey and supply vessel Kommandor Orca sustained crush injuries to his lower left leg while operating one of the rail-mounted deck cranes. His leg became caught in the crane’s rack and pinion traversing mechanism when he moved the crane aft for a lifting operation.
A helicopter transferred the second officer to hospital, where his leg required amputation below the knee.
The investigation found that the crane was not being used in accordance with the manufacturer’s operating manual and that the crew had used the local crane controls designed for emergency use only. There were no instructions on board for the use of the crane beyond those stated in the manufacturer’s operating manual.
The crew’s inappropriate use of the crane controls was normalised behaviour and had been adopted for convenience.
The owner of Kommandor Orca, Hays Ships, has introduced measures to prevent a reoccurrence. In view of the actions already taken, no recommendations have been made by the MAIB.