Report cites intoxication in fatal man overboard mishap from sail training ship in Berkeley, UK

What happened

At 23:08 local time on the said date, the volunteer relief cook on the sail training ship Pelican of London fell from the top of the vessel’s gangway into the flooded drydock while under the influence of alcohol. His absence was not noted until the next morning and a search was started.

In the early afternoon of October 3, 2023, police divers recovered the relief cook’s body to the dockside, where he was later declared deceased.