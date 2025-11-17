Public board meeting on 2024 Key Bridge accident to be held this week

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will hold a public board meeting at 09:30 Eastern time on Tuesday, November 18, to determine the probable cause of the contact of the containership Dali with the Francis Scott Key Bridge and subsequent bridge collapse.
The board meeting will also be livestreamed.
Dali was transiting out of Baltimore Harbor on March 26, 2024, when it experienced a loss of electrical power and propulsion and struck the southern pier supporting the central truss spans of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which subsequently collapsed.
Six construction crewmembers on the bridge at the time of the contact were fatally injured, one construction crewmember was seriously injured, and one crewmember on Dali was injured.
During the meeting the NTSB’s board will vote on the findings, probable cause, and safety recommendations as well as any changes to the draft final report.
Members of the public and the media can attend in person or view a live webcast of the meeting.
A synopsis of the board meeting will be available after the meeting concludes. The complete final report will be available in several weeks on NTSB.gov.
Additional factual information is included in the public docket for the investigation. The docket includes reports, interview transcripts and other investigative materials.