Probe reveals US Navy oiler ran aground in Arabian Sea following last-minute course change

An investigation has revealed that a sudden course change and failure to assess the risks of navigating in restricted waters caused a US Navy supply ship to run aground in the Arabian Sea on September 23, 2024.

According to a navy investigation obtained by Business Insider, the grounding of the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn occurred due to, "a series of poor decisions, failure to follow procedure, application of open water navigation to restricted waters, and failure to exhibit proper risk calculation."

The probe revealed that Big Horn's captain at the time ordered that the ship sail along a shortcut through shallow waters rather than take a longer but safer route toward its final destination at the Port of Duqm in Oman.