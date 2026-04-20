Probe reveals short circuit caused jet boat to crash into canyon wall in Otago, New Zealand

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission of New Zealand (TAIC) has published its investigation report on the power loss of the commercial jet boat Discovery 2, which then caused it to crash into a canyon wall in Otago on February 25, 2025.

What happened

On the said date, Discovery 2 was operating in Skippers Canyon, on the Shotover River, with 11 passengers on board.

Shortly after commencing the return leg of the journey, and as the boat completed a right-hand turn, its engine suddenly cut out. The driver immediately reset the ignition, but the engine would not start, so the boat had no propulsion and no thrust to provide steering control.