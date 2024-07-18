Probe reveals ineffective bridge resource management contributed to ship grounding at Western Australia port

Ineffective bridge resource management contributed to the grounding of a bulk carrier in the Port of Bunbury in Western Australia on April 22, 2023, an investigation by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has found.

The grounding on the said date occurred as the 229-metre-long, Isle of Man-registered bulk carrier World Diana was departing Bunbury under the conduct of a harbour pilot, with two tugs assisting. After being moved off its berth, the ship had to be turned in the swing basin before exiting the harbour.

“This turn was started earlier than planned, reducing the amount of room available,” Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said. “The ship’s speed was then allowed to increase until there was no room to safely turn, and the bow of the ship grounded on a shallow bank to the east of the harbour entrance.”