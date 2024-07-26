Probe reveals GPS failure nearly caused ship grounding in Great Barrier Reef in 2022

A bulk carrier came within 200 metres of grounding in the Great Barrier Reef after a GPS unit on board the ship began providing false information to the pilot and crew on board, an Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) final report details.

The near grounding occurred early on the morning (local time) of May 4, 2022, when the 225-metre bulk carrier Rosco Poplar was transiting Hydrographers Passage under the conduct of a coastal pilot. Unknown to the pilot and crew, one of the ship’s three GPS units began outputting incorrect positional data during the early stages of the pilotage, likely due to an antenna malfunction.