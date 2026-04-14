Pipe failure blamed for flooding on sailing school ship

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has determined that a failed seawater supply pipe caused approximately 21,000 gallons (79,493 litres) of water to flood the sailing school vessel Oliver Hazard Perry.
The incident began at approximately 22:00 on May 10, 2025, while the tall ship was moored at the Fort Adams State Park dock in Newport, Rhode Island.
The flooding was discovered at 07:30 the following morning, May 11, after the bosun was awakened in his stateroom by a faint audible AC power fault alarm emanating from the ship’s office. The NTSB estimated property damage to the steel-hulled vessel at $1 million.
Investigators identified the primary cause as a failed two-inch steel pipe for the portside generator. The pipe suffered a catastrophic failure at a threaded connection with a bronze strainer due to corrosion.
The NTSB noted that the process of threading a pipe reduces its wall thickness, making those sections significantly more prone to degradation and eventual failure.
Seawater reached a depth of three feet (0.9 metres) in the engine room and one foot (0.3 metres) in the auxiliary machine space (AMS). Although a watertight door separated the two areas, investigators observed progressive flooding.
They concluded that the door’s gasket may have failed to maintain a complete seal, or water may have bypassed the bulkhead through compromised pass-through fittings.
The 128-foot (39-metre) vessel was equipped with eight high-level bilge sensors, including three within the flooded compartments. However, the lone crewmember on board reported hearing no bilge alerts.
While a machinery alarm panel was located in the engine room and a fire panel in the ship’s office, the accommodation spaces lacked an annunciator. This absence made it highly unlikely that an audible alarm would have been loud enough to alert the sleeping bosun.
Maintenance records indicated that the bilge sensors had been tested and were functional in May, June, and July 2024, roughly ten months prior to the incident. Investigators cited the lack of an alarm annunciator in the sleeping quarters as a key factor contributing to the extent of the damage.
On May 15, a temporary sealing plate was installed to stop water ingress during the initial recovery.
According to the NTSB, the vessel’s owner is now considering the permanent installation of an alarm annunciator within the accommodation areas to ensure crew are alerted to emergencies immediately, regardless of their location on the ship.