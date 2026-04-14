Pipe failure blamed for flooding on sailing school ship

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has determined that a failed seawater supply pipe caused approximately 21,000 gallons (79,493 litres) of water to flood the sailing school vessel Oliver Hazard Perry.

The incident began at approximately 22:00 on May 10, 2025, while the tall ship was moored at the Fort Adams State Park dock in Newport, Rhode Island.

The flooding was discovered at 07:30 the following morning, May 11, after the bosun was awakened in his stateroom by a faint audible AC power fault alarm emanating from the ship’s office. The NTSB estimated property damage to the steel-hulled vessel at $1 million.