Pilot error cited in Delaware River grounding of bulk carrier

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) concluded that a pilot's decision to navigate the Algoma Verity outside the shipping channel led to its grounding in the Delaware River. This incident occurred on January 8, 2025, near Philadelphia and caused property damage estimated at $6.6 million.

The 623-foot (190-metre) dry bulk carrier, operated by Algoma Shipping, was laden with salt and had a draft of 38.5 feet (11.7 metres). During the transit, a special duty pilot took the conn of the Algoma Verity to guide it through the waterway.

The NTSB determined the probable cause of the grounding was the pilot maneuvering the vessel into shallow water due to "expectation bias". While explaining the incident, the agency stated that the pilot expected the flood current to push the ship toward the port side of the channel, leading him to overcompensate by staying to the starboard.