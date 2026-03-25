Philippine Coast Guard patrol vessel suffers onboard fire

A Philippine Coast Guard patrol vessel suffered an onboard fire while berthed in Palawan province in the western Philippines on Monday, March 23.

The incident on the Parola-class multi-role response vessel (MRRV) BRP Cape Engaño occurred in the early morning (local time) of Monday while she was berthed at Coast Guard District Palawan headquarters in Puerto Princesa City.

A coast guard disaster response team and some local firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes to render assistance. Local newspaper Manila Bulletin reported that the blaze was extinguished by 06:00 and that there were no casualties among the MRRV's crew or the first responders.