Philippine Coast Guard, partners respond to tanker grounding off Oriental Mindoro province

The Philippine Coast Guard and other partners have deployed assets in response to a ship grounding incident that occurred off the coast of the Philippines' Oriental Mindoro province on Monday, February 9.

The locally-registered Espada had earlier departed the Port of Calaca in Batangas province and was en route to Bais in Negros Oriental province when she reportedly encountered adverse weather off Oriental Mindoro's Naujan municipality on Monday.

The vessel then sought shelter but eventually ran aground in a mixture of mud and sand in shallow waters approximately 300 metres from a river estuary.